RSPCA appeal after dog found shot in head at Burwell near Louth

The RSPCA are appealing for information about a black labrador was found shot in the head in the village of Burwell near Louth.

The incident took place on Thursay, May 25.

The injured female black Labrador was spotted wobbling around on a country lane off the main road through Burwell and investigations have discovered the dog had only recently had puppies.

RSPCA inspector Stuart Wainwright said: “We got a call from the people who found her at around 6am.

“They also called a vet who was able to get to the scene faster than we were, but he put her to sleep there and then such was the state she was in.”

Inspector Wainwright added that she had a hole in the back of her head which, he strongly suspected was a bullet hole.

Postmortem results have now confirmed that she was shot.

Investigations have also found out that she was called ‘Cassie’ and was nine-years-old.

She was microchipped to an address on Sackville Road in Immingham in 2012, but the person named hasn’t lived at that address for years and the mobile number on record isn’t in service.

“I want to hear from anyone who knows who Cassie belongs to,” said inspector Wainwright.

“Cassie was a big heavy dog and wasn’t suffering from any underlying health problems. She had a large and distinctive lump on her back end.

“She was lactating so has some puppies somewhere, who I’m very concerned about.”

Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018, and ask to leave a message for inspector Wainwright.