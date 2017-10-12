Royal visit scheduled for Faldingworth firm

HRH The Princess Royal will be in Faldingworth this Friday (October 13) to officially open the new premises of Lintran K9 Ltd.

The visit by Princess Anne will also be a celebration of 30 years in business for the company, which provides dog transit solutions for many individuals, together with the RSPCA, Dogs Trust, Battersea, MOD, Police, Customs, Fire and Rescue and many more.

Lintran directors, Frank and Isobel Hopkins said: “It’s an honour that Her Royal Highness will visit our premises, and we are thrilled that we can show her what we have achieved over 30 years, working with dogs and many professionals”

Several vehicles will be on display for viewing by The Princess Royal, and she will have the opportunity to meet the staff.

“It will be a wonderful way to mark the official opening of our premises and allow Her Royal Highness to see what we manufacture here in Lincolnshire” added Isobel.