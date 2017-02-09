Royal role reaps reward for Caistor’s Hollie

CATS (Caistor Amateur Theatrical Society) looked back on a successful year - the Farndale Avenue farce, their 25th anniversary party and the pantomime Sleeping Beauty - at their recent AGM.

A total of £328 had been raised and donated to the Coronary Care Unit at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby.

Thanks were given to the committee for their hard work.

In recognition of her continued commitment and her superb role as Prince Charming in Sleeping Beauty, Hollie Vines was named Young CATS Person of the Year.