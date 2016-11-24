Royal honour for Tealby man at Trinity House medal presentation

A Tealby man’s meritorious service has been recognised with the awarding of the Merchant Navy Medal.

Andrew Dalrymple (74) travelled to London to receive the medal from HRH The Princess Royal.

“It was at a beautifully organised ceremony in the rather grand Trinity House,” said Mr Dalrymple.

“I was honoured to receive the medal from Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal.

“Princess Anne spoke to each recipient individually as she presented us with the medal, immediately putting us at ease.”

As previously reported, Mr Dalrymple is one of the first 14 people to receive the new state award.

Mr Dalrymple has had a big involvement and close relationship with the sea all his working life.

Since 2004, he has been chairman of the charity Humber Seafarers Service which provides facilities to help seafarers visiting the Humber ports, whatever their nationality.

The presentation event also included speeches by Sir Allen Massey KCB, CBE, Chief Executive of the Marine and Coastguard Agency, The Rt Hon John Hayes CBE MP, Shipping Minister, with the ceremony closed by Princess Anne.

The recipients and their family members took afternoon tea with the Princess Royal, before a group photograph was taken.