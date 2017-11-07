Rotary Shoebox collection building up

There is now just one more week to take part in the year’s Rotary Shoebox Appeal.

Already lots of boxes have been filled and returned to the Rasen Hub ready to spread a little happiness to those in need.

The final date to take your filled boxes back to the Union Street venue is Friday, November 17.

And if you haven’t picked up your special flatpack shoebox yet, there are just a few left for collection.

Your Rasen Mail has supported this scheme for 11 years and we want to continue to help our readers reach out and give a gift to children and the elderly in Eastern Europe, who may struggle to give or receive a gift.

Since the appeal began, rotary has handed out more than one million boxes.

The shoebox can cater for a baby, small child, teenager or an older adult.

Whether it be for a man or woman, boy or girl, fill your box with everyday items that we might take for granted - such as small toys, pens and paper, toothbrush and toothpaste, stickers or even a brush and mirror, wrapped soap and shampoo.

This small gift gives your chosen age range a sense of comfort, as well as a much needed boost when things may look to be at their worst.

A letter or card to let them know where the box has come from is also a nice addition.

A small gift like this really does go a long way.

A donation of £2 is requested too, left on top of the box, to help with the travel costs to get these boxes to where they need to go

When the Rotary first began the appeal, it was a parcel to give out at Christmas. Now, thanks to overwhelming support from people donating, they are able to give out gifts all year round.

The boxes will then be collected by local Rotarians and begin their journey to children’s homes, hospitals and long-term refugee camps.