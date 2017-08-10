Rotarians brought summer to Rasen for annual charity event

Have your say

Market Rasen glistened in the sunshine as hundreds of visitors took a peek behind the town’s garden gates.

The annual event organised by the Rotary Club of Market Rasen saw 10 gardens open in support of Rotary charities.

One of those was of Rotarian Derek Anderson and his wife Janet, the main event organisers.

“We have had lots of people visiting from all over the area,” said Derek.

“The weather couldn’t be better and we hope to have raised a considerable sum once again for local charities and good causes.”

A number of garden owners also served refreshments and sold plants to raise money for their own chosen charity.

In the market place and Festival Hall, there were gardening, craft, gift and charity stalls.

The Festival Hall also hosted an exhibition by the Market Rasen Watercolour Group.

In addition, the Market Rasen practise nurses took the blood pressure of 135 visitors, with some referrals made, as the Rotary Club again promoted stroke awareness.

