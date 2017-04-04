Road restrictions in Caistor area for for cycling tour event

Lincolnshire County Council will be imposing temporary traffic restrictions in the Market Rasen area ahead of the ‘Tour of the Wolds’ cycling event this weekend.

According to the Council, the period of closure is set to last from 3pm on Saturday April 8 and 6pm on Sunday April 9.

The road closures will be implemented ‘as and when required’ in each location during this period, and signage detailing accurate dates and times will be displayed on site in advance.

Roads affected are as follows:

• B1225 (From Caistor Lane to A46)

•A46 (From B1225 to A1173)

•A1173 (From A46 to Grimsby Road)

•Grimsby Road, Caistor

•South Street, Caistor (From High Street to Mill Lane)

•Butter Market, Caistor

•Market Place, Caistor

•High Street, Caistor

•N.Kelsey Road, Caistor

•Caistor Road

•Smithfield Road

•B1434 (From Smith Field Road to Station Road)

•Station Road

•Moortown Road

•A46 (From Moortown Road to Church Street)

The Magna Vitae Tour of the Wolds will see professional cyclists tackling a challenging route that goes from Louth, over the Wolds to Caistor and back, through villages including South Elkington, Binbrook and Tealby.

On Saturday, April 8, cycling enthusiasts from the local area and further afield will be able to take part in a non-competitive ‘Sportive’, which will be based around the London Road Pavilion, Louth, looping into the Wolds.

Just last month, Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey braved the weather to take the ‘Tour of the Wolds’ route ahead of the competitive race.

Dame Sarah said: “It’s a great, great place to start the national women’s road series and a return to Lincolnshire for us.”

“It’s fantastic and we’re looking forward to seeing what the route has to bring”.

For further information on all the events that weekend, including routes, visit www.tourofthewolds.co.uk