Road closures for ‘Tour of Wolds’ (from Louth to Caistor)

Lincolnshire County Council will be imposing temporary traffic restrictions in the Louth and Caistor areas during the ‘Tour of the Wolds’ cycling event this weekend.

According to the Council, the road closures will take place between 3pm on Saturday April 8 and 6pm on Sunday April 9.

Dame Sarah Storey and her team in Louth on Monday (March 20).

The road closures will be implemented ‘as and when required’ in each location during this period, and signage detailing accurate dates and times will be displayed on site in advance.

Highways have confirmed that the list of roads to be closed includes a number of roads in Louth town centre.

Highways have confirmed the following will face restrictions: Mercer Row, Market Place, Eastgate (From Market Place to Ramsgate), Ramsgate, James Street, Eve Street, Northgate, Chequergate, B1520 (From St Marys Lane to Mercer Row), B1200 St Marys Lane, B1200 (From A16 to Gospel Gate), Westgate, A157 (From A16 to A631), A631 (From A157 to Boswell), Unnamed Road (From A631 to Brats Lane), Brats Lane, Newton Lane, B1203 (From Newton Lane to B1225), Papermill Lane, Caistor Lane, Unnamed Road (From Caistor Lane to B1225), B1225 (From Caistor Lane to A46) ,A46 (From B1225 to A1173), A1173 (From A46 to Grimsby Road), Grimsby Road in Caistor, South Street in Caistor (From High Street to Mill Lane), Butter Market in Caistor and the Market Place in Caistor, High Street in Caistor, North Kelsey Road in Caistor, Caistor Road, Smithfield Road, B1434 (From Smith Field Road to Station Road), Station Road, Moortown Road, A46 (From Moortown Road to Church Street), Church Street, Normanby Road, Unnamed Road (From Normanby Road to B1225).

The Magna Vitae Tour of the Wolds will see professional cyclists tackling a challenging route that goes from Louth, over the Wolds to Caistor and back, through villages including South Elkington, Binbrook and Tealby.

The Wolds is just one of four locations in the UK to host a HSBC UK Spring Cup Series event this year and will feature on Eurosport, with highlights on ITV4.

On Saturday, April 8, cycling enthusiasts from the local area and further afield will be able to take part in a non-competitive ‘Sportive’, which will be based around the London Road Pavilion, Louth, looping into the Wolds. There will be a choice of three distances: 33km, 50km, and 100km.

Managing Director for Magna Vitae, Mark Humphreys, said: “Securing this event is a real coup for the area, for Magna Vitae and for our partners.

“This is a fantastic new event to support the recently launched Lincolnshire Wolds Destination Plan.

“We are delighted that the Tour of the Wolds has been confirmed as part of British Cycling’s 2017 events calendar.”

Just last month, the Leader reported that Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey braved the weather to take the ‘Tour of the Wolds’ route ahead of the competitive race.

Dame Sarah said: “For me it’s obviously a daunting prospect having your name on the team – that’s huge but it’s fantastic... and I think everybody is ready to get racing and show what we’re capable of.

“It’s a great, great place to start the national women’s road series and a return to Lincolnshire for us.

“It’s fantastic and we’re looking forward to seeing what the route has to bring.”

For further information on all the events that weekend, including routes, visit www.tourofthewolds.co.uk