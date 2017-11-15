Road closure during Roughton Woods decontamination after mustard gas discovery

A Woodhall Spa road is set to be closed to traffic for five days next week, while an area of Roughton Woods is decontaminated following the recent discovery of mustard gas canisters.

From Monday to Friday next week (November 20-24), Kirkby Lane will be closed from the junction of the B1191 Horncastle Road. Access for residents of Kirkby Lane will remain available.

The gas canisters found near Woodhall Spa. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

An East Lindsey District Council spokesman said: “Whilst the mustard gas canisters have been removed, there remains some contamination in the soil on the site that needs to be removed and disposed of. This work will be led by the Ministry of Defence.

“The road closure is necessary for the safety of those working on the site and the wider community.”