Road clear after Middle Rasen collision

Police have confirmed that the A46 Gainsborough Road, Middle Rasen, has re-opened following a collision between a car and a lorry, in which one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene when the incident took place at 8.25am today (May 10).

The incident happened near Manor Drive, Middle Rasen and caused disruption to motorists travelling both ways on Gainsborough Road.

The junction with Lincoln Road, the A631/ A46, was blocked and police warned of heavy traffic.

However, posting to their Facebook page, Lincolnshire Police have confirmed the road has now ‘re-opened’.