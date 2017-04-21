Retirement on the Carr-ds for Walesby Group vicar

The Walesby Group of churches will be bidding a fond farewell to their Rector, the Rev Canon John Carr, at the end of the month as he heads to Norfolk and retirement.

Canon Carr came into ministry late, having worked as a merchant seaman and then in the ambulance service as a paramedic.

He even worked for a time as a DJ in the 1970s.

In 1998, he was ordained and served his curacy in the London borough of Hackney, before moving to Walesby with his wife Liz and their two daughters.

“We have loved being in Lincolnshire, and the care given to us here has been phenomenal,” he said.

“The reason this group works really well is because we have got fantastic church wardens and the people in the churches are so supportive - we will miss them.

“We always knew we would have to leave, but didn’t realise how tough that would be, but that’s life, that’s ministry.”

Over the past 16 years, the couple have immersed themselves in the community, with Liz also serving on the parish council and as a member of Market Rasen Choral Society.

Canon Carr is seen as an ‘approachable’ vicar, which pleases him.

He said: “People who don’t go to church say how approachable I am and I value that greatly.

“I think it is because of my past experiences; people are quite open and ready to chat - I see that as a privilege.

“Another great privilege was being made a Canon of Lincoln Cathedral for my work both in the group and in the wider diocese.

“Although we are moving to Norfolk, I asked if I could remain as Canon and the bishop said he was delighted.”

In retirement, Canon Carr hopes to be able to devote more time to the cathedral, as well as rekindling his interest in photography and, as they will only be a couple of miles from the sea, beach fishing.

Canon Carr’s final service will be at Tealby on April 30 at 10.30am.

“We will be back again next year though, as one of our daughters is getting married at Tealby,” added Canon Carr.