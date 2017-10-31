Retained fire fighters wanted in Brigg

Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, Coun Rob Waltham, is encouraging people in Brigg and the surrounding areas to apply to become Retained Duty System Firefighters.

The fire service is looking to recruit part-time firefighters to operate from Brigg Fire Station.

Successful applicants would join a highly skilled and motivated team to make a real difference to the lives of local people.

Speaking at the Brigg 10K Poppy Race on Sunday, October 29, where a group of Brigg firefighters completed the course, Coun Waltham said: “Being a part-time firefighter is an extremely rewarding job; you’ll know that the work you do is directly helping to keep your community safe.

“Those who live within five minutes of the fire station are in an ideal position to join the force and make a real difference to people’s lives in your area.

“If you’re looking to take up a new challenge, get in touch or come along to the station and start your journey to becoming a firefighter.”

Coun John Briggs, Chair of Humberside Fire Authority, said: “Retained firefighters are essential to the safety of our rural communities; they are a real example of how local people can serve their local community.

“We do need more people to come and join us and I therefore encourage you to visit your local Fire station to find out more.”

To register your interest in becoming a part-time firefighter, simply go along to the station in Grammar School Road, Brigg (DN20 BAA) on a Tuesday evening between 7pm and 9pm or call Watch Manager Lidgett on 07917 206107 or CM Good on 07786 985777.