Resubmisson of 70-home development plan for Caistor’s Brigg Road

Plans for a 70-home development in Caistor’s Brigg Road have been resubmitted to West Lindsey planners.

A previous plan for the site, which proved controversial with residents, was refused permission in September 2016 over concerns of flooding.

The planners’ report at the time said: “The proposals submitted failed to adequately address the issue of drainage on the grounds that reasonable certainty that the sustainable system designed would not lead to flooding on site and to adjoining land has not been provided.”

Now, revised plans have been submitted by the applicants Robert Oxley and Richard Marriott which include a detailed drainage system.

Speaking at a meeting of Caistor Town Council, their consultant said concerns over flooding issues had been addressed.

He explained surface water would be taken into underground tanks.

The water would then be released into the watercourse at a controlled flow rate after being filtered and cleaned.