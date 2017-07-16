Restoration back on track at Rasen’s station

Work is set to restart on restoring Market Rasen station next week after funders gave the go-ahead for work to continue.

As previously reported, The Heritage Lottery Fund granted more than £450, 000 to the project, released in two stages.

The first stage saw the building made watertight with a new roof, but now the main body of work can begin.

“Although we’d been awarded the funding for the second stage (the main body of works) we still had to get ‘permission to start’ granted from HLF,” said Lynn Ritson from Market Rasen Station Community Project Ltd, the Community Interest Company formed to manage the restoration.

“We had to ensure that their solicitors were happy with the lease for the building and that we also had all the necessary agreements in place with Network Rail etc,”

“It’s also been quite difficult sourcing a stonemason for the extensive renovation works to the entrance and windows, but this is also now in place.”

The work is planned to restart on Monday, July 17 and it is hoped to complete the building works in time for Christmas.

“A tremendous amount of background work has already gone into the project within the two bids submitted to HLF, who continue to help and scrutinise the project, which of course, wouldn’t have been achievable without Lottery players,” added Ms Ritson.

The station has always played an important part in the history of Market Rasen and the lives of those living and working in the town.

Arriving in 1846, the railway changed the face of the town and the way of life for those living locally, both socially and economically.

It provided transport for race horses and visitors to the racecourse, materials such as clay and a regular mail service was established.

The original station contained offices for passengers, waiting rooms, booking office and parcel office.

When completed, the restored building will include offices to rent, a community space for local groups to use and heritage displays to tell the story of the railway.