Renamed chamber honours ‘Mr Caistor’

Residents of Caistor came together on Saturday to pay their respects to a man who was in many ways the backbone of the town - the late Alan Caine.

The former councillor died in February and the town council wanted to leave a lasting legacy in his memory.

Town Mayor Alan Somerscales and district councillor Angela Lawrence EMN-170823-091852001

In consultation with the Caine family, it was decided, along with the Arts Centre, to name the town hall room ‘The Alan Caine Council Chamber’.

Town Mayor Alan Somerscales and District Councillor Angela Lawrence paid tribute to Mr Caine, affectionately known to many as ‘Mr Caistor’, and his good work across the town and district before cutting the ribbon on the room.

Coun Lawrence said: “I was aware of Alan long before I met him, through his column in Market Rasen Mail.

“He was always witty and amusing, expressing observations of life in a small village.

Town Mayor Alan Somerscales EMN-170823-091926001

“A few years later, the family moved to Caistor and Alan enthusiastically embraced the bigger community - and he became involved.”

As well as his time as a councillor, serving as Mayor of Caistor and Chairman of the District Council, he was involved in many more community organisations.

Coun Lawrence described him as a ‘fountain of knowledge’ and ‘hub of information’.

She added: “He instigated the Caistor Goes events; year after year he steered, persuaded, cajoled the “volunteers” to provide the community street parties.

The sign over the council chamber EMN-170823-091907001

“The Caistor Diary, always referred to as Alan Caine’s Diary, was his brainchild -originally to prevent activities and events from clashing, as well as keeping us informed with the byline ‘nothing ever happens around here!’

“He worked tirelessly to promote Caistor - if anything was happening, Alan was in there somewhere.

“Not everyone agreed with Alan, all of the time. He was sometimes referred to as being a bit like Marmite, but there were definitely more people who loved him.

“His death has been a great loss, we are realising how much he did and why he was quite deservedly called Mr. Caistor.”