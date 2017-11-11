Remembrance is for more than one day

Across the country, people will be paying their respects to the fallen of world wars and conflicts this weekend.

And it is at this time most of us see the Royal British Legion, as servicemen and women who have fallen in conflict since the first shot was fired in the First World War are remembered.

We see their members and helpers out selling poppies, and watch them parade their banners at services at national and local cenotaphs on Remembrance Sunday.

However, behind the scenes it is the simple acts of respect which honour those who have fallen.

By keeping the areas around their graves in the cemetery well cared for throughout the year, members of the Tealby & Market Rasen Branch are recognising in a practical way the debt we all owe to those who fell in conflict to preserve the freedom we enjoy today.

“There are nine war graves in Market Rasen’s cemetery, and we noticed they were sadly lacking,” said Legion member Malcolm Kerridge.

The gravestones are cared for and cleaned by the war Graves Commission, but Malcolm and his fellow members decided they could do their bit too.

He said: “We are trying to make it obvious we care for these graves.

“It takes just a couple of hours a month to tidy round the graves - a small amount of time to recognise the sacrifice they made.”

The graves at Market Rasen include one of a Polish serviceman and one of an unnamed airman.

But it isn’t just here in Market Rasen war graves get the attention of Mr Kerridge.

He said: “Wherever I go in the world, I always look to find a war grave and just have a few moments reflection - these people deserve to be remembered.”

Mr Kerridge will be among those on parade this coming Sunday in Market Rasen.

Branch secretary Les Tranter will be taking on his usual role of Parade Marshal.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the Royal British Legion can speak to either of them after the wreath laying ceremony.