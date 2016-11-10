Remembrance events in Brigg start this Friday, November 11, with a short service at the town’s war memorial at 11am, involving children of the Brigg schools, who will lay poppy crosses on the approach path.

All are welcome to watch the ceremony.

On Remembrance Sunday, November 13, as in past years, the parade will form at 10.25am in Station Road before marching to St John’s Church for the service of remembrance, which will start at 10.50am.

The parade will be led by ex-servicepeople and members of the Royal British Legion branch.

They will be followed by the town’s mayor Ann Eardley, North Lincolnshire and Brigg town councillors and members of Brigg and district organisations.

The Brigg ATC Band will accompany the parade.

The service will be led by Father Owain Mitchell.

Afterwards, the parade will re-form in Wrawby Street, outside the church, before processing to the war memorial for the sounding of calls and laying of wreaths at noon.

A two-minutes silence will be observed in the church at 11am, and another at the war memorial, before the laying of wreaths.