Remembrance at Wragby

Former members of the British Armed Forces attended the Remembrance Day Service held in Wragby Methodist Church on Sunday morning.

This was a united service with the neighbouring All Saints Church.

Pictured preparing to lay a poppy wreath at the memorial is Mark Stephenson formerly of the Army Air Corps.

Also pictured are, from left, Ken Rushby, John Boothby with his trusted collie, also wearing a poppy; David Parson and Peter Dalby.

Photo by John Edwards.