Remember your loved ones with memorial tree

Families are being invited to remember their loved ones at Lincolnshire Co-op’s funeral homes across the county this Christmas.

Launched on Thursday and available until Friday, December 23, each Lincolnshire Co-op funeral home will feature a memorial Christmas tree where people can place personalised messages for family and friends they have lost.

All of the society’s funeral homes hosted a coffee morning to launch the trees.

As well as bringing families together, the event will be a chance to donate money to charities supporting homeless people.

David Dernley, head of funerals at Lincolnshire Co-op, said: “We are pleased to offer this service during such a difficult time for those in our community who have lost loved ones, and hope that they will find comfort in writing and displaying their messages.”

To find your closest funeral home visit: https://www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/our-funeral-homes