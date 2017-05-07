Rehab hospital opens for poorly Caistor hogs

A prickly problem for Caistor couple Lauri and Mark Fox has been solved thanks to fundraising by the animal-loving couple and their supporters.

Lauri and Mark run Caistor Hedgehog Care and over winter looked after 66 hedgehogs in their home.

Last year, they launched a fundraising project to build an insulated shed in their garden to help their rescued hedgehogs get back to health.

Now, with donations, fundraising events and car boot sales, the project is complete and Bob’s Hedgehog Rehabilitation Hospital is open.

“We have our house back now,” said Mark.

“We will still have the really sick ones in the house so we can nurse them, but the others can move into the hospital.”

The hospital is named after the blind house hedgehog the couple adopted.

Their other adopted hedgehog is Sweep, who they have had since a baby and goes out on talks with them.

“We want to thank every single person who contributed to the shed project and helped us get the hospital up and running,” said Lauri.

“We currently have four critical hedgehogs already this year, so the work continues.”

An open weekend is taking place this Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, for people to see the new hospital.

Go along between 10am and 5pm, when there will also be fresh cream cakes, scones, tea and coffee on sale.