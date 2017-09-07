Rebirth of Rasen station and courtroom antics part of free heritage weekend

An opportunity to take a look at what is going on inside Market Rasen’s station building is on offer this weekend as part of a county-wide heritage event.

The doors to the station will be thrown open to visitors on Saturday as the town joins in with the annual Lincolnshire Heritage Open Days free event.

The entrance and the first two rooms will be on show as the heritage Lottery-funded work continues.

Visitors will be given hard hats and hi viz vests to go inside, and it is asked people wear sensible shoes.

The station will be open from 10am to 3pm.

Also open in the town on Saturday will be the Old Police Station and Magistrates Court in Dear Street; again from 10am to 3pm.

Further afield, there is the chance to take a step back in time to meet the Saxons.

Saxonhouse at Manor Cottage, East Firsby, is an archaeologically accurate centre for exploring the life and culture of the early medieval period.

Open on Friday, September 8 and Sunday, September 10, booking is essential on 01673 878636.

The story of how the Holton Players went from Nissen Hut to Theatre will be told in Wickenby through archive files and photographs.

The Broadbent Theatre will be open on Saturday and Sunday, from 10.30am to 4pm, when there will also be the opportunity to watch a rehearsal for this year’s pantomime in progress, and take a tour of the theatre.

In all, there are more than 150 events to enjoy - and all are completely free of charge.

Liz Bates, CEO of the charity Heritage Lincolnshire which coordinates the event, said: “The festival is now in its 24th year and we’re delighted that it has grown to become one of the largest Heritage Open Days programmes outside of London.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming tens of thousands of visitors again this year.”

Full details of all events can be found at www.heritagelincolnshire.org/heritage-open-days .

Alternatively, pick up a brochure, which outlines locations and times, available at libraries and tourist information outlets.