Rasen youngsters on track to raise bumper funds

Market Rasen’s deputy mayor has declared himself ‘humbled’ by youngsters’ ‘enthusiasm’ in raising funds for the town’s skate park project.

The town’s skate park steering group held a second well attended meeting last Wednesday (June 14).

Deputy mayor Stephen Bunney reported that the group had made a number of plans to raise and save cash to help reach the skate park project’s proposed 2018 completion date.

Coun Bunney said the group has ‘risen to the challenge’ of raising the funds and that they are determined to show the council they are prepared to reach the target figure of £50,000.

The youngsters will be holding a stall at this Saturday’s Bric-a-brac market, as well as running a bouncy castle - proceeds from which will go to the skate park.

Over 20 stalls, games and hot food stands are expected at the event which will run from 10am to 3pm.

The youngsters have also put initial plans in place for ‘a marathon skating session’ and associated fund raising event on Saturday September 9 this year.

Some members of the group will also be getting their hands dirty by manually moving some of the soil on the site to make way for a new tarmac base to accommodate the new installation.

Coun Bunney commended the young people’s ‘determination’ to move forward with fundraising endeavours to raise the £50,000 needed to get the project off the ground.

He said: “I am humbled by the enthusiasm and dedication of Rasen’s young people.

“Hopefully, others in the community will agree and ensure that we get the finance together to complete the project before our 2018 deadline.”

It was originally stated at April’s town meeting that the council was aiming for the skate park project to be completed in 12 to 18 months.

One woman even came forward to hand a cheque over to the council to get the fund started. Grants have already been applied for by the council and the project has also been included in the Tesco ‘Bags of Help’ community fundraising scheme.