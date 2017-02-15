Rasen Town Council wants your pics ... of potholes!

Market Rasen Town Council is on a mission to tackle the town’s potholes - and wants you to get involved.

The town council is appealing to residents to get involved in a pothole reporting system for the town.

Coun Stephen Bunney wants people to help show the state of the roads. EMN-171002-160026001

Members of the public are being asked to safely photograph potholes and submit their pictures - along with a description of the pothole’s size and location -to the town council.

The photographs will be logged and added to a map of Market Rasen which will go on display at the annual town meeting on Wednesday April 26 in the Festival Hall Committee Room at 7pm.

Town councillor Stephen Bunney told the Mail the photo project was a way for ‘everyone to get involved’.

Speaking at a council meeting, Coun Bunney said: “This is a way that everyone can be involved in showing that this is the state of our roads.

“Visual representation with the photographs is important so that people do not dismiss the issue.”

“We did this a few years ago, with the idea being to highlight the extent of the problem.

“Using photos meant we could refer back to see if the maintenance work had actually been carried out.”

“It is a bit of a gimmick - but the idea is to get public involvement and pressure.”

This town council initiative comes just weeks after it was announced that £2.5 million had been awarded to Lincolnshire County Council by the government from its pothole fund for 2017 -18.

The money will be used to carry out repair work on an estimated 50,000 potholes

○To participate in the local scheme, photographs should be submitted - along with a brief description - to the Council Office, Dear Street. They can also be sent via email to townclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk.

○The town meeting is open to everyone.