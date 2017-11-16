Rasen Tablers getting ready to splash the cash after sparkling event

Members of Market Rasen & District Round Table have been delighted with the feedback from this year’s Bonfire Night community event they hosted at Market Rasen Racecourse.

The event raised £1,750 for the Round Table charity fund, which will be used to support local projects throughout the year.

Round Tabler Andrew Lyle said: “People seemed to like what they saw, judging by the round of applause at the end.

“And if any local charitable groups would like to apply for support from us, we would be pleased to hear from them and consider their request.”

Applications for funding should be made in writing and posted to or dropped in at the Advocate Arms in Market Rasen’s Queen Street, which is the Round Table’s base.

One town tradition the Round Tablers will again be supporting is the Christmas tree.

Andrew said: “We have been making a contribution to the Market Rasen Children’s Christmas Tree Fund for a number of years and are pleased to continue to do so.”

The Round Table is also keen to welcome new members.

“It is really all about big boy games,” added Andrew.

“Recently we have enjoyed Warrior Crossbow, rowing and are even looking at recording a charity single!

“Contact us through Facebook to find out more.”