Rasen ‘Storr’ champion is Co-op’s golden girl

A mum-of-one from Market Rasen who helped residents when two bank branches closed in the town has landed an award.

Market Rasen Post Office manager Mary-Jane Storr was named Gold Employee of the Year in Lincolnshire Co-op’s Celebrating Success awards

Mrs Storr (36) has managed the post office in John Street since 2007.

When both Natwest and HSBC announced they were closing their branches in the town, she realised people were worrying about getting to their nearest bank and decided to take action.

With her team, she created posters, flyers and leaflets reminding residents they could do much of their banking through the post office.

Mrs Storr even negotiated going into the closing branch of Natwest and onto a mobile banking bus to advise local residents and businesses of the services they could still get in the town.

She said: “I have always been a big believer in finding a positive somewhere.

“I went into the branch and onto its mobile bus, with permission of the bank manager, to talk to customers about what they had come to do and whether they could do it at the post office.

“A lot of people were very grateful and still are now.

“We try to help everyone as much as we can.”

Mrs Storr says, however, she was just doing her job.

“The award was a shock,” she said. “It is such a pleasure to be recognised just for the job that you are doing.”

In all, more than 180 people received recognition for training achievements and whole teams were praised for brilliant work during the Celebrating Success awards event.

“We couldn’t be any prouder of our colleagues and their achievements,” said Heather Lee, head of people and performance.

“We’re pleased so many took up training and have completed extra qualifications to progress their personal and professional development.

“There are also many wonderful stories of exemplary customer service and teams and individuals striving to help their local communities.”