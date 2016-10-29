Rasen Station topic

With Market Rasen’s station project back on track, heritage officer Hazel Barnard is looking for information and pictures relating to the station.

This is one of the pictures that have come to light, but unfortunately it is not known who is pictured.

Looking at the clothing, it would appear to have been taken sometime during the late 1920s into the 1930s.

The main entrance to the station is on the left of the picture and the three people are standing in what would have been the garden of the station house.

Do any of our readers recognise the people pictured?

