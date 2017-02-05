Rasen Station Group volunteers and supporters celebrate

A decade of dedication has turned Market Rasen’s once derelict railway platforms into an award winning welcome to the town.

Ten years of Market Rasen Station Adoption Group (MRSAG) was celebrated at their recent annual general meeting.

Brian Oxborrow has headed up the team of volunteers as chairman for the past three years and looked back on the work done since the group formed.

“Things actually started a couple of years before that,” he said.

“Martin Barnard started picking up litter on the platforms and then I offered my help.

“We were then joined by John Skelton, who lived in the station house, and from their the Station Adoption Group was born.”

The work started in earnest by removing the graffiti which had built up over years of neglect.

Working with East Midlands Trains, the wooden waiting room was renovated and then flowers and art started to arrive.

Their work did not go unnoticed and the awards started coming in.

Now the group is held as an example to others as what can be achieved by a dedicated group of volunteers.

“We have had an awful lot of help from various groups around town over the years and we couldn’t have done it without them,” said Mr Oxborrow.

“We thank them all and all those who help us through sponsorship.”

The station platforms are now adorned with planters, filled with seasonal flowers and shrubs, together with artwork created by local students and older artists.

The platform also has a memorial to the crew of a Valiant plane, which crashed near the station in 1964.

On the 50th anniversary of the crash, more than 200 people attended a service of commemoration, including 30 of the crew’s family.

“It has been a lot of work, but we have had a lot of fun along the way,” added Mr Oxborrow, who has now finished his term of office as chairman.

With the spring approaching, the volunteers will again be gearing up to get the planters set to bloom.

MRSAG is always looking for more sponsors - and volunteers - to come forward.

For information call 01673 843108 or email marketrasensag@btinternet.com