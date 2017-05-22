Rasen slimmers bag ‘before’ clothes for charity

Kind-hearted slimmers in Market Rasen are clearing out their wardrobes and donating clothes they have successfully slimmed out of in support of Cancer Research UK

‘The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw’ is being run in Slimming World groups across the UK from June 5 to 18 and aims to raise £3million.

Local weight loss consultant Shona Drew, who runs the Festival Hall Slimming World groups, is confident her members will never need to see their larger clothes again and is expecting a fantastic amount of bags.

She said: “Lots of people don’t know that keeping a healthy weight helps reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer.

“The Clothes Throw is a good opportunity to remind people of the importance of maintaining a healthy weight, as well as a chance for members who have done so well to celebrate their amazing weight losses by saying goodbye to their ‘before’ clothes.”

Clothes, shoes, bags and accessories can all be put into the special bags and taken along to their weekly group.

Last year, The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw raised £2.1million and this year it is set to be bigger and better.

“New for 2017, group members who find one of the 4,000 specially-branded golden bags to donate their clothes in will be entered into a prize draw, giving them a chance to meet a mysterious celebrity who is a big supporter of Cancer Research UK, or win shopping vouchers to replace the clothes they’ve kindly donated,” added Shona.

Anyone who would like to take part in The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw or find out more about Slimming World can call Shona on 01472 399649.