Rasen skaters turn to crowdfunding for final push

The wheels are well in motion for a new skate park in Market Rasen, but now project fundraisers are turning to local businesses and individuals for that final push.

After 15-years service, the town’s skate park was no longer fit for purpose and a well-publicised campaign was launched earlier this year to raise the necessary funds.

The total project will cost £95,000.

Funds for the equipment have been secured - through fundraising and grant funding from Market Rasen Town Council and West Lindsey District Council - but this leaves £25,000 needed for the ground preparation and installation.

So the skaters have turned to crowdfunding for the final push needed to make the new skate park a reality.

Coun Steve Bunney, one of the Skate Park Community Group members, said: “We will be sending letters to local businesses etc later this month, but our Just Giving account is now up and running.

“If donors prefer, we are also happy to receive offers of help with the work; materials and labour will both be appreciated.”

To make a donation log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nicola-marshall or send a cheque - made payable to MRTC Skate Park - to Market Rasen Town Council, Old Police Station, Dear Street Market Rasen Lincs LN8 3BH.

To offer help and/or materials call the Skate Park project manager, Nicola Marshall on 01673 842479 / 07717 330037 or email festivalhall@marketrasentc.co.uk

The next major fund raising event for the Skate Park is Rasen Live, which takes place on Saturday, September 9 in the town’s Market Place.

Coun Bunney added: “It is our intention to announce full details of the project on that day and, hopefully, the park will be up and running by Easter 2018.”