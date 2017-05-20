Rasen skate park needs ‘£50k raised’ says deputy mayor

Market Rasen’s deputy mayor Stephen Bunney has said fundraisers must be prepared to raise a ‘large sum’ of £50,000 to help get skate park plans off the ground.

Town councillors and residents met last Wednesday (May 10) to form a new working group to move forward with plans for the skate park project.

Coun Margaret Whitworth was also in attendance at the meeting, and it emerged she had met with representatives from four different skate park design, production and maintenance companies to discuss options for the new facility and input the users’ ideas.

After reviewing the various plans and designs produced, the group selected Evolution Skateparks to continue working with on the final product - which comes with a pricetag of £105,000.

This includes all equipment and groundwork, as well as a 20-year guarantee and a 10-year maintenance deal.

It was also resolved at the meeting that the group would need to raise funds in the region of £50,000.

The group also planned to set up a petition supporting the project as soon as possible to put to the town council and to use to support further bids to other bodies - such as West Lindsey District Council.

Coun Bunney said: “This group recognises it may have to raise £50,000 for the skate park project, to which the town council will also contribute.

“The need for a petition to go to Market Rasen Town Council is also recognised, which can also be used to support further bids.

“It has also been decided that we move forward with Evolution Skateparks, adjusting the designs to fit in even more closely to what the riders want and seeing where we can make savings.

Members of the group also contributed fundraising ideas, which included having a presence at the town’s upcoming Gardeners and Bric-a-brac markets, and a 24 hour ‘sponsored skate’.