Rasen skate park meeting

The date for the first skate park meeting will be Wednesday May 10.

Speaking at the recent town meeting, Market Rasen town councillor Stephen Bunney said: “This will be a meeting for young people, parents and councillors.

“The aim will be to get a steering group together to fulfil the community’s desire to have a superior skate park by September 2018.

“A further aim will be to have a formal proposal to discuss at the July Finance and Facilities Committee meeting, which will be put to full council in September this year.”

The Market Rasen Mail will also be in attendance at this meeting.