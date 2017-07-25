Rasen skate park bags top spot

Have your say

Market Rasen’s skate park fund has been awarded the top prize in the latest round of Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme.

The fund was one of three projects vying for customer votes at the town store during May and June.

Such was the support, the fund has been allocated the top award of £4,000, much to the delight of the town mayor.

“A suggestion from the Mayoress, whilst shopping prompted me to make the application and now we have won,” said Coun John Matthews.

“It is great news and a great victory for the town.”

The bags of help scheme sees money raised from the 5p bag charge being used to fund local good causes.

“Our very grateful thanks for everyone who put their blue chip in the middle slot and to Tesco for their support,” added Coun Matthews.

The town council is working in partnership on the skate park project with the youth community of riders.

Together, they are hoping to raise £50,000 for the new skate facility in the town’s Mill Road park.

The next big fundraiser is planned for September 9.