Rasen shoppers stop off to learn life-saving CPR

Shoppers at Market Rasen Tesco received something extra last week when they went along to stock up their kitchen cupboards.

The Linwood Road store was taking part in the county-wide campaign to give people basic CPR training.

Spearheaded by Radio Lincolnshire, the Save a Life Campaign aims to have 10,000 people trained in basic CPR and they are working with LIVES and St John Ambulance to achieve this.

Last Thursday, members of St John set up their CPR training area outside the store and encouraged people to spend just a few minutes learning how they could potentially be a life saver.

Carol Warner, from the Market Rasen division of St John, was one of those on hand to teach the shoppers.

She said: “This is an on-going campaign throughout the county to make people aware of how to save a life should it ever be needed.

“The longer someone is down, the less chance they have of surviving.

“Here at Tesco, we have been showing people how to do CPR with chest compressions - more effective than breathing into a patient’s lungs as it keeps the heart going.

“Even if the CPR is slightly inaccurate, at least something is being done to give the person a chance.”

Carol was joined by fellow St John members, Beth Kelly from Sleaford and Jordan herd from Boston, for the session and they were kept busy throughout.

The radio station was inspired to start the Save A Life campaign after one of their newsreaders was saved by a passer by when she suffered a cardiac arrest.

Charlotte Wright collapsed while jogging in the uphill area of Lincoln in November, but was saved by the swift action of two strangers.

The campaign has proved to be very successful with thousands of people across the county now having the knowledge to potentially also be life savers.

Market Rasen Tesco community champion Jenny Stimson said: “We are pleased to have been able to contribute by holding this session with St John Ambulance.”