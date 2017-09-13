Rasen’s a-Live with the sound of music!

There was a buzz in Market Rasen last weekend as crowds descended on the town for fun, food, and fantastic live music!

Organisers of Rasen Live pulled out all the stops to treat visitors to a musical extravaganza all over the town - as well as a Market Place well stocked with bric-a-brac market stalls, food outlets, a bouncy castle and a bandstand.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-171109-123740001

And yes, it was ‘a bit chilly’ - but worth it to see people enjoying themselves in the town.

These were the words of local lady Cynthia Bunch, who was manning a stall with other Market Rasen residents Jo Potter and Malcolm Coades.

She said: “The weather may not of helped much today, but Market Rasen really is a good place to be on busy market days.

“It’s wonderful to see all the covered stalls up and the Market Place full”.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-171109-123615001

Another visitor said: “I’m so glad Market Rasen is showcasing local musical talent.

“It’s great to have some proper live music in the town!”

Lots of visitors were drawn to the town due to two local heritage sites opened up in the town.

Read more on pages ten and eleven.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-171109-123553001

No Caption ABCDE EMN-171109-123751001

No Caption ABCDE EMN-171109-123659001

No Caption ABCDE EMN-171109-123801001