Rasen Rotarians help boost county’s life-saving skills

More than 50 people have gained life-saving skills thanks to the Rotary Club of Market Rasen and LIVES.

Free CPR sessions were organised for members of local clubs, businesses and the community at large.

Sessions were led throughout the day by LIVES trainer Mark Boyden.

As a former paramedic and LIVES responder, Mark knows the importance of quick action when someone is in cardiac arrest.

He said: “Taking just a few minutes to learn good quality CPR can help save someone’s life.

“It is all about keeping the heart viable.

“Good quality CPR can keep someone alive until an AED (defibrillator) arrives or a LIVES crew or paramedics.”

One of those taking part in the free sessions was Pat Wood.

She said: “It is such a good thing to be given the opportunity to learn CPR.

“I think everybody should do it.”

The sessions came about to support the initiative by BBC Radio Lincolnshire and LIVES to teach 10,000 people across the county CPR.

So far they have reached around 4,500.

Rotary organiser Ron Myland was pleased with how the day went, but disappointed with the turn out.

“I was hoping to get 100 people attending, but 50 attendees was okay,” said Mr Myland.

“I was a little disappointed with the response from businesses for this free event; but maybe they all have their own trained first aiders.”