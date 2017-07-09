Rasen Rotarians: Clubbing together at fundraiser

It is anticipated around £3,000 has been raised for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance thanks to keen golfers at Market Rasen.

The annual event organised by the Rotary Club of Market Rasen saw entries up on last year, with everyone enjoying the hospitality at Market Rasen Golf Club.

Rotary Golf Day at Market Rasen EMN-170307-093118001

The main sponsor for the competition was Mercedes-Benz of Grimsby, and sales manager Stephen Prior took along a magnificent display of their vehicles.

This year’s event, organised in association with the Rotary Club of Lincoln, saw 37 teams of four participate.

A raffle boosted the income, with main prizes donated by Mercedes-Benz, Simpsons Boutique Spa, Equip of Market Rasen and Tele Services of Lincoln.

Many more valuable prizes were donated by members and friends of each of the organising Rotary Clubs.

Rotary Golf Day at Market Rasen EMN-170307-093129001

Players who were peckish and thirsty part way around the beautiful Market Rasen Golf Course, were revived at the Halfway House, where the refreshments had been kindly donated by Lincolnshire Co-op, Pipers Crisps, Tesco Stores Ltd and Curtis the Butchers.

Rotarian Andrew Dalrymple said: “Grateful thanks go to John Smith for his mammoth efforts in organising the competition and for all the help received from many others.

“We are also very appreciative of all the sponsors and players coming to help and swell the charity pot.

“It has proved to be a very successful day, helped by the very reasonable weather, following several days of heavy rain.”

Rotary golf charity day EMN-170907-182513001

The competition itself was extremely close run, with the first prize going to a Market Rasen team consisting of Ron Ryan, Ben Hinchcliffe, Laurie Finch, and Eric Winder, each winning a £50 travel voucher from Imp Travel of Lincoln and a £20 M & S voucher.

Right behind them was the Gainsborough team of P Cowan, P Needham, A Green, and P Walker, who each received a £30 Imp Travel voucher and a £20. M & S voucher.

Nearest the Pin at the 5th hole was Jamie Robinson of Gainsborough and at the 18th hole was Steve Armstrong from Market Rasen; both won a meal for two at the Horse and Jockey, Waddington

At the prize-giving ceremony, Air Ambulance volunteer Steve Ulyatt thanked all the participants and also reported on the activities of the charity and the acquisition of a new helicopter, which will allow more patient care to take place within the helicopter and en-route to hospital.

Richard Holmes, President of Market Rasen Golf Club, thanked the Rotary Clubs for using their facilities and raising so much money for such a worthy cause.