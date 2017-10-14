Rasen Rotarians at annual conference

Market Rasen Rotarians travelled to Llandudno for the Annual Conference of their new district, District 1270.

Two extended mornings of guests, describing their charities, and motivational speakers goading everyone into more good activities, were coupled with a church service and a very funny talk by cricketer Geoff Miller.

Rotary conference EMN-170410-123259001

The informal Friday evening was spent at a seafood restaurant, followed by the Rotary organised Hoe Down, while the second evening was a formal affair, with black and white as the theme.