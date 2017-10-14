Rasen reunion raises money for school library renovation

This summer’s Market Rasen Modern School reunion was such a success, organisers have donated £1,000 to the town’s primary school.

The money was raised on the reunion night and on the pre-reunion visit to the primary school, which until 1974 was the site of the Secondary Modern.

The money will be donated to the school’s new library.

Reunion committee member Christine Smith and Bishop Goodyear went along to the school to see how the library is progressing and presented the cheque to pupils Adam Bates and Lara Buck, along with Year One teacher Chloe Walford, who is leading the library project.

“ Thank you so much to the reunion committee for the donation,” said Miss Walford.

“We are already looking at getting some non-fiction books for the topics we cover in school.

“We want to enhance learning through books and make it key to all learning, particularly encouraging the boys. The evidence shows that non-fiction books appeal particularly to boys, so we are looking to build our supply of those books.”

The library is being created out of a former dining area and after-school room.

Miss Walford said: “The floor has been replaced and the room has been repainted.

“We plan to include bean bags for the children to sit on and we are looking to run a lunchtime book club too.”