Rasen reunion: Classroom capers relived as pupils and staff gather together

Four decades of memories came flooding back to the former pupils of Market Rasen Secondary Modern School as they held their reunion on Saturday.

The school was open from 1937 to 1974 and the organising committee was delighted to have people from the two ends of the school’s life attending the event.

Chuck Hall started at the school in 1937 and Lorraine Cooling, then Beat, was one of the last intake, spending just one year at the Mill Road school before transferring to De Aston.

Also attending the reunion were six of the teachers - Mike Clayton, metalwork, 67-74; Les Brumpton, geography, 66 - 74; Liz Margrave, then Tye, home economics, 64 - 72; Josie Grayson, then Sutton, PE; Eric Lee, biology, 72-74 and Judy Boulton, then Chapman.

Mrs Margrave said: “This was by far the best school I taught at - they were the nicest of children, with lots coming in from surrounding villages.”

One former pupil, Jennifer Stevens, made a special trip from her Perth (Australia) home to join in the fun.

She said: “It is such a special thing; I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.

“Anita and her team have done a fantastic job.”

Organiser Anita Goodyear presented Jennifer with a bear as she had travelled the furthest.

Anita said: “The bear is called Otto and hopefully Jennifer will take him back home to Perth take some photos of his journey for us too.”

The reunion was one year in the making, with lots of hard work from Anita and her fellow committee members.

Anita said: “After a year of gathering old school friends and ex-pupils, teachers and our most senior ex-pupils, the day finally came and as well as being excited, I was nervous and quite emotional.

“The meeting and greeting people as they walked up to the venue was amazing.

“I got to see friends from my class and years, some I haven’t seen since 1971, my last year at the school.

“Everyone was amazing - we are such a special bunch.

“The atmosphere was buzzing with people talking, laughing and some happy tears too.

“I would like to just say thank you to everyone who came and made our reunion a real success.

“I would like to thank the teachers and our special senior guests for coming along and making our night even more special.

“Our thanks go to the Golf Club for the wonderful venue - Pete and Janet Parkinson for the wonderful food and hospitality.

“Thanks also go to former pupil Adrian Tutty, who put on the music for us, and to John Turner Photography for helping with the photo display at very little cost.

“Thanks go to Jackson of Market Rasen who supplied materials for the school bus, hopscotch and school report.

“Thanks as well to my wonderful committee members - Peter Bray, John Doughty, David Dray and Christine Smith - for their wonderful support and work towards organising the event and to Rod Clark for his work gathering photos.

“Thanks to my wonderful husband, Bishop Goodyear, who has been amazing and so helpful.

“My Apologies, as due to illness I had to leave early and didn’t get to do everything I planned, but I went away with a wonderful feeling of content hearing everyone’s laughter.

“I know everyone had a great time and that was our intention.

“There will definitely be more reunions; I’ve had so many wonderful messages asking can we do it again.

“I have been overwhelmed with the love and kindness from everyone - amazing people they are, each and every one of them.”

