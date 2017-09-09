Rasen resident Colin shows he has the best vegetable plot

A Market Rasen man has picked up a top prize in a competition to find the best fruit and vegetable plot at social housing provider Acis.

Colin Bates scooped £50 of garden vouchers in the annual Acis in Bloom competition, which is open to all of Acis’s 6,800 homes.

He said: “It’s the first time I ever entered anything like this and I never expected to win - it’s fantastic.”

Colin has been a keen gardener since before he left school and he is also an advocate of gardening being a good form of exercise.

He said: “I had a wonderful teacher who taught me all I wanted to know about it (gardening).

“It was brilliant to get involved in and it has been with me ever since.

“It is one of the most relaxing and rewarding things to do in your spare time.

“Gardening is a good exercise and good for your health in my opinion, especially for the older generation.

“You don’t have to do everything in one day but you can do a bit at a time and work when you feel like it.

“I go in my green house, sow my seeds, do some cuttings, and finally plant them.

“You can see the fruits of your labour in real life.

“Now I’ve got all my veggies done and my borders all set up I’ve got a great place where I can sit outside with a beer or cup of tea and admire my work.”