Rasen remembrance extends to exhibition

Market Rasen is gearing up for an enhanced period of remembrance this month.

As always, the commemorations will be led by the Tealby and Market Rasen Branch of the Royal British Legion.

They will be observing a two-minute silence at the town’s war memorial on Saturday, November 11 at 11am.

The neighbouring Methodist Church will be open from 10.30am to noon for prayer and quiet reflection.

The main focus will be on Sunday, November 12, when there will be the annual Remembrance Service in St Thomas’ Church, starting at 9.30am.

This will be followed by the Town Council Parade from the Market Place to the war memorial for a short service and the laying of wreaths.

The parade will march off from the market place at 10.45am, and will, as always, be led by the town band.

Refreshments will be available afterwards in the Methodist Church.

In addition this year, there will be an exhibition at the town’s old Police Station in Dear Street.

The Lincolnshire Voices from the Great War Exhibition will be on show on Saturday, November 11, from 10am to 3pm and from 11am to 1pm on the Sunday.

Groups and schools are welcome to make an appointment to go along to see the display on the preceding Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, by calling the town clerk on 01673 842479.

Also on the Saturday, there is the chance to meet ‘Gentleman Jim’ a WWI soldier, who will be giving a taste of life in the trenches.

Re-enactor Simon Jarman MBE will be providing information on Passchendaele, helmets, uniforms, medals, artefacts, the Vickers machine gun and much more.

And at 11.45am there will be the opportunity to try some ‘Tommy food’.

Local crafters are also doing their bit by producing a poppy tribute, which will cascade down a wall in the Old Police Station.

There will also be an exhibition of Poppies in Art at Rasen Hub and the town’s Library, as well as contributions from Rase Heritage Society.