Rasen ready to riot!

Market Rasen Racecourse is gearing itself up for a ‘riot’ as the Kaiser Chiefs comes to town next week.

The Brit Award-winning, multi-million selling band is the latest top music act to appear at the racecourse and general manager Nadia Powell says the event is heading for another sell-out.

She said: “Ticket sales are going incredibly well as we would have expected with the Kaiser Chiefs being such a popular, well liked band.

“Ricky and the crew are natural performers and we can’t wait to get the party started.”

The band first shot to recognition with their breakout hit ‘I Predict A Riot’ followed by smashes such as ‘Oh My God’, ‘Everyday I Love You Less and Less’, the number one single ‘Ruby’, ‘Coming Home’ and last year’s ‘Hole In My Soul’.

The band’s irrepressible frontman, Ricky Wilson, was the first coach on The Voice UK to mentor the winning acts two years in a row in 2015 and 2016.

Featuring a full headline show, Kaiser Chiefs will be taking centre stage on Saturday August 19, after the seven-race card is complete.

Earlier this year, Olly Murs wowed the crowds at the racecourse, and it is certain the Kaisers will do the same. Nadia said: “With every different artist we welcome to Market Rasen we in turn welcome a new audience along with our regular racing and music supporters.

“We envisage the evening to be upbeat, fun and high spirited – similar to that of the Kaiser Chiefs themselves.”

But Nadia is also keen to remind people it is not just about the music. She added: “We have seven great races to entertain and warm up the crowd before we welcome the Kaiser Chiefs to the stage and we urge ticket bookers to come early and enjoy an evening of both racing and music to get the full Jockey Club Live experience.

“Tickets are currently available to book in all enclosures, although it’s highly likely the County Enclosure will be sold out prior to the event, so if you want to have the top spot, book your tickets as early as possible to avoid disappointment.”