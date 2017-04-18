Rasen Racecourse’s ‘Face of Ladies Days’ is chosen

A Lincolnshire lady who loves to dress up for a day at the races has been selected as the ‘Face of Ladies Days’ for 2017 at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Megan Grundy, who is from Gainsborough and studied fashion at college in Lincoln, was chosen from all the entrants who applied to become the ambassador for the racecourse’s two Ladies’ Days of 2017 - on June 2 and July 22.

The 24-year-old took part in a photoshoot at the Easter Monday meeting showcasing the fashion sponsor’s clothing and she will receive a photobook as a memento.

She will also have her image displayed on artwork for both Ladies’ Days, including billboards flyers, posters, print and digital advertising; be given a table for four people at both Ladies’ Days; receive two tickets for Jockey Club Live on Saturday, August 19, starring Kaiser Chiefs and get the chance to join the best dressed judging panel at each of the Ladies’ Days.

Megan, a support worker for adults with learning disabilities, said: “I’m blown away that I was chosen.

“I’m very fashion orientated and feel that the races are one of the few opportunities left for ladies to get properly dressed up and feel fabulous.

“I started going to the races five years ago; my mum purchased me my first ever hat and I was blown away by the atmosphere. Since then I’ve been hooked and attend races with family and friends.

“I’m much better at dressing for the races than betting on them! I can’t wait to start my role as the ‘Face of Ladies Days’ and I’m so excited to be able to assist Market Rasen Racecourse.

“I’ve been given the chance to be on the panel for the best dressed lady award in July and I’m especially looking forward to that.”