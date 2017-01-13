Rasen poet Paul publishes compendium of life

A Market Rasen poet has put 45 years of his work into his newly published book and will be reading excerpts at the town library this month.

Paul Sutherland launched his 11th book, New and Selected Poems, at Lincoln University last September, where more than 70 people attended the event.

A mixture of poems and poetic prose, the book charts Paul’s life, from his Canadian roots to immigration to the UK, from agnosticism to Christianity to Sufi Islam, and from natural wonderment to a greater understanding of the world around us .

Aspects of Lincolnshire feature amongst the collection, as well as extracts from a diary he kept when he returned home to Canada in 1989.

The book ends with a sequence to his estranged granddaughter.

“I love the idea someone who doesn’t know me from anyone comes along and buys the book because something they read touches them,” said Paul.

Paul will be reading extracts from New and Selected Poems at Market Rasen Library on Wednesday, January 18, starting at 7pm.

Tickets for the event cost £1 and are available, together with more information, at the library desk,

Light refreshments will also be served.