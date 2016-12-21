Rasen MP’s joy at rise in local employment

Market Rasen and Caistor MP Sir Edward Leigh has welcomed the latest statistics that show an improving situation with regard to employment within the constituency – and says he will continue to work to improve the figures even further.

Since November last year the number of unemployed people within the constituency has reduced by 13 per cent – it is now down to 1,070 persons.

Since 2010 the total level of unemployment has fallen by 40 per cent from 1,771.

Sir Edwardsaid: “It is very good news that the unemployment rate has dropped to just 4.8 per cent nationally – the lowest rate for ten years.

“The figures also show that the number of women in employment remains at a record high and youth unemployment continues to fall.

“Average wages, excluding bonuses, grew by 2.6 per cent last year.

“Nevertheless such good news is of little comfort to those who are out of work this Christmas and I will continue to work hard with my colleague in government to make sure that as many people as possible have the security of employment, the dignity and self-worth it brings.”

The latest figures show the current employment rate is 74.4 per cent.

Women employment rate remains at record high of 69.8 per cent.

Youth unemployment is 587,000, down 350,000 since 2010.

There are 31.8 million people now in work, up by 2.7 million over the past six years

Average wages excluding bonuses grew by 2.6 per cent over the last year and real pay excluding bonuses grew 1.7 per cent over the year.