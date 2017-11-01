Rasen Mayor ‘very pleased’ with vote

Market Rasen’s Mayor has welcomed the proposed changes in parking charges which have been drawn up by West Lindsey District Council.

Coun John Matthews described the likely introduction of two hours free parking as ‘the right decision’.

And he thanked fellow councillors and business owners who had supported the town council in the campaign to secure changes to the current parking system in Rasen.

The new proposals have still to be ratified by WLDC but it seems certain the changes will be brought in later this month.

Coun Matthews said: “The details have to be finalised by West Lindsey District Council but I am very pleased with the decision made by the Prosperous Communities Committee and have to thank my councillors and business people who have campaigned for this decision reversal, for the past 10 months.

“I think it is the right decision and one that we, the Town Council, have pushed for from the outset.

“We will continue to lobby West Lindsey District Council for fair charges in the future.”

When it was first announced that West Lindsey was considering introducing parking charges in Rasen, Coun Matthews spoke strongly about the impact that the decision could have on businesses and residents.

As early as March 2016, Coun Matthews said: “I wish to re-iterate that Market Rasen Town Council has never supported or been in favour of West Lindsey District Council introducing charges for parking within this town.

“We have had meetings with representatives from WLDC and voiced our concern about the adverse effect on parking charges

“If WLDC were to implement charges, we would not wish to see shop owners or residents without their own parking spaces heavily penalised with parking charges.

“Market Rasen Town Council has, from the outset of this, and still remains totally opposed to the introduction of parking charges within this town.

“I hope that this makes the Town Council’s opinion on the subject of parking charges within this town transparently clear to all.”

Other town and district councillors have regularly spoken out about the damaging impact of the charges.