Rasen man in peak fitness to take on charity trek

A Market Rasen man is taking on a 30-mile Peak District trek to raise money to fight back against meningitis.

Simon Clark (38) will be joined by his friend Jason Bennett (40), from Newark, for TrekFest on September 2, where they are required to complete the distance in 12-hours.

They will be raising money for the charity Meningitis Now and also raising awareness of the disease.

The pair were inspired to step out for a good cause by the story of their friends’ daughter, Flora, who contracted pneumococcal meningitis two years ago.

“It only took a few hours for Flora to go from a healthy eight-week-old to being revived at Lincoln hospital and put on a life support machine,” said Simon.

“Thankfully Flora recovered, but it was a distressing time for all the family.”

Throughout their ordeal, Meningitis Now supported the family and will continue to do so as Flora grows up.

“You never think it will happen to you, but it did and changed our whole outlook on life,” said Flora’s mum Jo.

“Please support Jason and Simon’s challenge – it will make a massive difference.”

Jason added: “We are basically two fat ginger blokes, so at the very least please donate because you pity us!”

To support them visit their page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jaybenettandsimonclark