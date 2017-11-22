Rasen Mail readers create Shoebox stack

Thanks to our generous readers, around 200 boxes have been collected by members of the Rotary Club for their seasonal shoebox collection.

These will now go out to those in need across eastern Europe, both over the Christmas period and throughout the coming year.

Pictured above are Legsby head teachers Ben Murray and Lucy Dabb who brought a whole stack of boxes the school children had filled.

Since the appeal began 11 years ago, Rotary has handed out more than one million boxes to people of all ages.