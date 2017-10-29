Search

Rasen Mail drop in at Caistor

Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre EMN-171029-212402001
Your Rasen Mail will be holding its regular monthly drop-in at Caistor next week.

Go along on Wednesday between 10am and noon to speak to our reporter about stories or events.

The drop in is held in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.