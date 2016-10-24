Rasen Library set to close for work on new heating

Market Rasen Library will be closed for one day next month to allow the installation of a new heating system.

GLL, which runs the Lincolnshire Library Service in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council, say the new system, as well as being more energy efficient, should provide customers with a more comfortable environment and so make their visit to the library even more enjoyable.

The closure will take place on Tuesday November 8.

“For safety reasons, the library will close for one day, during the installation, but will reopen on Wednesday November 9, from 10am to 5pm,” said Wendy Napier, Library Team Leader for GLL.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this might cause and will be amending the due back dates of all items borrowed.”

The nearest alternative library on the closure day is Louth Library in the town’s Northgate.

As always, items can also be renewed via the Customer Service Centre on 01522 782010 or online at https://lincolnshire.spydus.co.uk.